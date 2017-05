Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Wednesday morning, May 10th.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. near 29th Street and Teutonia Avenue.

A 15-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a car at that location and the striking vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to search for the striking vehicle