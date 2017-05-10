× Mequon-Thiensville School District names new Superintendent of Schools

MEQUON-THIENSVILLE — The Mequon-Thiensville School District announced on Wednesday, May 10th the naming of a new Superintendent of Schools. He is Matthew Joynt, who has held the position of Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services for the district.

Joynt is replacing Dr. Demond Means who has accepted the top spot in the Clarke County School District in Athens, Georgia.

A letter to the school district community says Joynt “has deep content knowledge across a broad spectrum of educational issues, systems, and programs. He combines his knowledge of curricular standards, assessments, instructional best practices and professional learning into a coherent, aligned system of support for continuous improvement.”

Joynt began his career in education in the Mequon-Thiensville School District in 1999 as a teacher at Wilson Elementary School. He has also served as an assistant principal at Homestead High School and principal at Shorewood High School.