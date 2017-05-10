× Milwaukee FPC report: Police pursuits up in 2016; most recorded in 14 years

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) released on Wednesday, May 10th its 2016 Vehicle Pursuit Report.

According to a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, the report provides a comprehensive overview of Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) vehicle pursuit statistics for 2016 and contextualizes the current data with data going as far back as 2002.

CLICK HERE to read the entire 14-page report

Significant findings of the report include:

There were 306 vehicle pursuits in 2016, the most recorded since 2002.

Almost half of all vehicle pursuits (48%) in 2016 reached speeds in excess of 75 mph, a large increase when compared to prior years.

There have been recent (2015 and 2016) increases in officer, subject, and 3rd party injuries during vehicle pursuits.

The median age of known pursuit subjects has seen a significant decrease over time: the median age in 2003 was 40 while the median age in 2016 was 18.

The FPC is an independent civilian oversight agency for the Milwaukee Police Department. The news release says the FPC has unencumbered access to the records and databases of the department, and this access was utilized to independently research the frequency of and circumstances surrounding the department’s vehicle pursuits.