More than maps: Meet the local kid competing in the National Geography Bee

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know three in four American 8th graders lack basic geography knowledge? This kid is not one of them. In fact, he's sort of a geography genius. Thomas Wright, winner of the Wisconsin Georgraphy Bee, joins Real Milwaukee.

8th grader Thomas Wright of University School of Milwaukee recently beat out 91 other competitors to win the Wisconsin Geography Bee. It's the second year in a row he's won the competition. Now he's off to Washington D.C. this weekend where he'll compete in the National Geographic Bee. He's one of 18 returning students in the competition.