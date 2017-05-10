Mother’s Day dining in Milwaukee: Details on a local brunch offering unique mimosas

MILWAUKEE -- Don't make mom cook on Mother's Day -- take her out to celebrate. From the Hilton Milwaukee Center, general manager Zulf Shariff and pastry chef Caitlin Miller, join FOX6 WakeUp with details on this weekend's brunch.

Marcus Restaurants and Hotels in Milwaukee will be celebrating moms May 14 with Mother’s Day brunch and specials. More information about the promotions can be found at mkemothersday.com.

About Mother’s Day Dining at Milwaukee’s Marcus Restaurants and Hotels, May 14

Mother’s Day at Marcus Restaurants

Mason Street Grill

Wow the most special woman in your life for Mother’s Day, May 14, with the Oysters and Pearls Platter at Mason Street Grill. With each platter of six fresh half-shell oysters, she’ll receive a beautiful pair of freshwater pearl earrings, courtesy of Shaw’s Jewelers. Each oyster platter also includes these special toppings:

Melon mignonette with cantaloupe, honeydew and pink peppercorn

Citrus salsa with grapefruit, orange, lime, jalapeño and cilantro

Ketel One vodka cocktail sauce and fresh horseradish

Mason Street Grill will be open 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Mother’s Day. Each Oysters and Pearls Platter costs $48.00. To make a reservation, call (414) 298-3131. More information about this special gift for Mother’s Day at the Mason Street Grill can be found here.

The SafeHouse

Is your mom crazy for 007? Does she dream of going undercover for a top-secret mission? For Mother’s Day, the SafeHouse will be offering every mother who visits with her family a complimentary drink. She can enjoy the sophistication of spy life with a SpyMom-Mosa or go rogue with the Spycial Bloody Mary.

Mother’s Day at Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Make your Mother’s Day truly special with brunch at downtown Milwaukee’s Hilton Milwaukee City Center. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2017, guests will enjoy a hearty and delicious Mother’s Day spread. All mothers who celebrate at the Hilton Milwaukee will also receive a complimentary homemade Bundt cake to take home.

Mother’s Day brunch at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center features:

Breakfast specialties , such as Bananas Foster French toast Scrambled eggs with aged cheddar and scallions Smoked pepper bacon and jumbo sausage links

, such as Salad bar with Cured and smoked salmon with traditional garnishes Greens and grains salad with heirloom tomatoes Spicy orange and cucumber salad Local charcuterie and cheese display

with Carving station, including Slow roasted prime rib of beef Hot rolls and butter, red wine demi-glace, horseradish cream sauce and sauce béarnaise

including Hot entrees, such as Grilled wild Mahi Mahi with pineapple-jicama salsa Stuffed mushroom ravioli with charred tomato puree Pork osso bucco with red wine pan gravy

such as Gourmet assorted desserts

Kids can enjoy a specialty buffet, including French toast, chicken fingers, mac and cheese, and veggies and fresh fruit.

Price: $38.95 for adults, $17 for kids 6- to 12-years-old. Children 5 and under are free. Tax and gratuity are not included. To make a reservation, please call (414) 935-5940. More information about the Hilton’s Mother’s Day brunch festivities is available here.

The Pfister Hotel

Make Mother’s Day Brunch a grand event and create lifelong memories. While celebrating mom’s special day at The Pfister Hotel, guests will enjoy traditional chef-prepared favorites, including The Carvery, The Griddle, a seafood display, gourmet dessert table, and more.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, The Pfister Hotel will serve an exceptional Mother’s Day buffet including the following specialty dishes:

Starters , such as Spring orecchiette pasta salad, shucked peas, house-made sausage and braised radicchio English cucumber and vine ripened tomato salad with fennel frond-Champagne vinaigrette Grilled quail with couscous, dried cherries and fresh orange supremes with citrus thyme dressing Baked Brie en croute with fresh berry preserves

, such as Sculpted ice and seafood display , including Shucked Gulf oyster shooters, house-made hot sauce and iced vodka Lemongrass poached tiger prawns and iced crab claws Cold smoked Scottish salmon and hot smoked maple & thyme cured salmon Cream cheese, chopped red onion, eggs and capers

, including Entrees , such as Traditional eggs Benedict Seafood stuffed sole with tarragon lobster essence Saffron risotto stuffed chicken breast with chorizo-sweet corn sauce

, such as Desserts , such as Chocolate and raspberry ganache cake Dark chocolate flourless cake with caramel mousse New York cheesecake with mango glaze Vanilla bean custard and mixed macerated berry truffle

, such as

There will also be four action stations, including The Eggery (omelets made to order), a meat carving station, pasta made to order, and The Griddle.

Price: $59.95 for adults, $24.95 for children 3 – 12 years old. Children aged 2 and under are free. Tax and gratuity are not included. To make a reservation, call (414) 935-5950. More information about The Pfister Hotel’s Mother’s Day Brunch is available here.

InterContinental Milwaukee

For those looking to celebrate Mother’s Day in style, join the InterContinental family for a delicious feast. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 14, guests at the InterContinental Milwaukee will enjoy a Mother’s Day feast. All moms will also receive a rose and a complimentary glass of champagne.

Mother’s Day brunch at the InterContinental features:

Farmer’s Market Station , which includes Panzanella Salad with kumatoes, quinoa, red onion, maple sherry vinaigrette and grilled sourdough Roasted Tri-Color Cauliflower Salad with toasted almonds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, grana Padano, and a basic vinaigrette Wisconsin cheese and charcuterie display of smoked meats

, which includes Water Street Bakeshop , featuring the work of pastry chef Xay Matabele The Chef's selection of petit fours, macarons, dessert miniatures, custards, brulees, fruit tartlets, and various cakes and pies An assortment of croissants, bagels, muffins, pastries, flatbreads, and artisan rolls

, featuring the work of pastry chef Xay Matabele Classic Breakfast Buffet with White cheddar scrambled eggs and chives Cinnamon Toast Crunch bread pudding Applewood smoked bacon and pork sausage link Sweet potato biscuits with chorizo gravy

with Chef’s Carvery Station , featuring Herb crusted prime rib of beef with horseradish cream, a black pepper demi-glaze and pearl onion jam Jamaican Jerk rubbed pork loin with Johnny cakes, pineapple chutney and pan gravy Mini chicken pot pies, oyster mushrooms, peas and carrots Baked macaroni and cheese with bacon, white truffle and roasted panko

, featuring Made-to-Order Omelet Station

The buffet will also offer unlimited mimosas and champagne for $13.00.

Price: $39.00 for adults, $17.00 for children 6- to 12-years-old. Children 5 and under are free. To make a reservation, call (414) 935-5943. More information about Mother’s Day brunch at the InterContinental can be found here.