Police: Suspects armed with gun break into Milwaukee home, demand money

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning, May 10th on the city’s south side.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 12th and Burnham.

Police say two suspects broke into a home and demanded money from a male victim at gunpoint. The suspects took the money and other items from the house and fled from the scene.

MPD continues to seek the suspects.