“Remembering sacrifice:” Ceremony honors law enforcement killed in the line of duty

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Law Enforcement Executives Association honored fallen officers on Wednesday, May 10th, during the 13th annual Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony honors officers in Milwaukee County killed in the line of duty, as part of National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

Governor Scott Walker spoke along with law enforcement leaders from across Milwaukee County.

“Today is about remembrance, about remembering sacrifice — the sacrifice of officers who paid that ultimate price in the line of duty, sometimes completely unexpectedly and the reverberations of that sacrifice through the generations,” Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn said.

The Milwaukee Police Band performed, along with the Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums unit.