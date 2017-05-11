Police: 1 dead following crash near 13th and Greenfield in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night, May 10th on the city’s south side.

It happened near 13th and Greenfield around 10 p.m.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says a 46-year-old male driver died in the wreck.

The accident reconstruction unit was working on the investigation overnight.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

