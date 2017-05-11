22-year-old man dies after falling off kayak in Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva Fire Departments tells FOX6 News a 22-year-old man has died after being pulled from Geneva Lake Thursday evening, May 11th.

Officials say a man and woman were in kayaks on the lake when they both flipped over. According to the fire department, the man assisted the woman in the other kayak who made it safely to shore.

Officials say the 22-year-old man went under water and did not resurface.

Search teams were dispatched with boats, divers, sonar assets from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Authorities say the man was located one hour after the fire department was dispatched. CPR was initiated but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

PHOTO GALLERY

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.