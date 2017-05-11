Cute baby animals: You don’t have to take a trip to Africa to go on a wild safari

LAKE GENEVA -- You don't have to take a trip to Africa to go on a wild safari. You family can go on one right here in Wisconsin. "Jungle" Jay Christie and Maggie Madden join FOX6 WakeUp from Safari Lake Geneva.

About Safari Lake Geneva (website)

What does my admission include? General admission includes a one-hour guided safari adventure through a savanna that is home to more than 50 animals from five continents, and one cup of animal feed per person. Additional feed is available for purchase on the safari wagon or in advance at our welcome center.

What kinds of animals will I see? Our safari experience allows you to see and interact with animals such as American bison, Ankole-Watusi cattle, domestic yak, Arabian camel, aoudad, llama, alpaca, greater rhea, plains zebra, miniature horse, brahman cattle, scimitar-horned oryx, nilgai antelope, miniature zebu, blackbuck antelope, Tennessee fainting goats, Pekin ducks and silver Appleyard ducks. We currently have more than 50 animals inhabiting our main reserve. In addition, you may observe some native Wisconsin wildlife. Examples of wildlife we have seen on the property are sandhill cranes, red-tailed hawks, turkey vultures and a variety of songbirds. We have also seen whitetail deer, muskrats, beaver, American toads, green frogs, garter snakes and painted turtles. Please let our staff know if you have any interesting wildlife sightings!

How long should I plan to spend at the park? The guided safari tour is one hour long, and the average guest spends 15-20 minutes in our walk-through boma. The total guest experience is usually between 75-90 minutes.

How do I book a tour? Because we have limited seating on each tour, we highly recommend reserving your seats in advance. Our online booking system is the easiest way to do so. The online reservation calendar indicates in real-time the number of seats remaining on any given tour.