Sundaes, shakes, malts and more: In 1932, Mullen’s Dairy was officially founded

WATERTOWN -- Kramp spent the morning at Mullen's Dairy Bar checking out the re-opening of this local handmade ice cream shop.

In 1932, Mullen’s Dairy was officially founded by Frank Mullen Sr. and his sons, Frank Jr. and Weber, in a small building just west of its current location becoming the area’s only bottler and distributor of Grade 'A' Milk in the Watertown area. A third son Gerry joined the business seven years later, and the milk bottling operation moved to its present site. By 1940, the three brothers added ice cream production while milk route sales boomed following World War II with the use of Divco stand-drive trucks.