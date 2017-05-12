× Bus driver cited after rear-ending vehicle while transporting elementary school students

WEST BEND — A 60-year-old bus driver transporting over 40 elementary school children was cited for inattentive driving after rear-ending a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign, according to West Bend police.

Officials say on Friday, May 12th shortly before 8 a.m., the school bus traveling southbound on Schmidt Road rear-ended a passenger car that was stopped at E. Washington Street.

Both vehicles sustained minor damages.

Police say there were 43 elementary school students on the bus that were being transported to Fair Park School. Fourteen students reported bumping into a seat or side of the bus. There were no visible injuries to any students and no complaints of injuries that required treatment.

The bus transported all the students to the school, where they were released to school staff.

West Bend officers and school staff worked together to notify parents of all the students on board the bus.

Police cited the 60-year-old male driver of the bus for inattentive driving.