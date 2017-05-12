× Investigators: Guns taken by Joseph Jakubowski may not be found

JANESVILLE — Rock County sheriff’s investigators aren’t sure an automatic weapon and 12 handguns ditched by the man who wrote a threatening manifesto will ever be found.

Authorities say they found five of 18 weapons stolen from a Janesville area gun shop with Joseph Jakubowski after a manhunt which ended about 125 miles away in a remote area of western Wisconsin in April.

Investigators say Jakubowski dropped many of the weapons along the way to Vernon County because they got too heavy. Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Christiansen says Jakubowski told them he walked part of the way and isn’t sure where he disposed of the guns.

Authorities were fearful of what Jakubowski might do with the weapons because of a rambling manifesto he sent to President Donald Trump.