Speaker Paul Ryan makes 2 stops in Wisconsin, sidesteps questions about James Comey

DELAVAN — House Speaker Paul Ryan sidestepped questions about President Donald Trump’s threatening tweet against former FBI Director James Comey. Ryan said he is not going to comment about the president’s tweets.

On Friday morning, the president tweeted the following:

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Speaker Ryan told reporters on Friday the president had the right to fire Comey and said multiple investigations into possible Trump campaign ties with Russia will continue.

“There have been no allegations that there has been collusion. But as I said to you a minute earlier, let these investigations go where the facts may lead,” Ryan said.

Ryan made two appearances in his district on Friday. In the afternoon, he toured Prestige Paints in Delavan.

Earlier, the speaker took pre-submitted questions from students at Badger High School in Lake Geneva. Ryan faced no questions about current events and never said President Donald Trump’s name. The speaker criticized a lack of civility on social media.

“I try not to look at twitter too often these days, to be honest with you,” Ryan said.

A few dozen protesters greeted Ryan on the high school grounds. They are upset over the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, which Ryan narrowly got through the House last week.

“We don’t agree with his policies in the least. We think that health care is a human right and his ACHA denies that to many citizens, including some of us,” said Gary Baldwin, protester from Twin Lakes.

Ryan said the president has never asked him for a loyalty pledge, as he reportedly asked from James Comey.