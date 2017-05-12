× Speaker Paul Ryan to take questions from high school students

MADISON — House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to take questions from high school students during a stop in his southeastern Wisconsin congressional district.

Ryan planned to field the questions from Badger High School students in Lake Geneva on Friday. He’s also set to tour Prestige Paints in Delavan, the hometown of Gov. Scott Walker. FOX6 News plans to stream both of these events on the FOX6 News Facebook page. Download the FOX6 News app to get alerts for when this happens.

Ryan has been busy making stops in his congressional district in recent weeks, touting a Republican tax reform proposal and answering questions about President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey.

Ryan has defended the firing and rejected calls for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Russia’s involvement in the election.

On Saturday, Ryan is slated to speak at the Wisconsin Republican Convention in Wisconsin Dells.