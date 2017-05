× 2 people hurt after car crashes into home on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A car crashes into a home near 35th and Milwaukee late Friday, May 12th.

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Two people who were in the vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

