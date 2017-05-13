× Garage fire leads to damage of several others on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — A fire that started in one garage spread to another on Milwaukee’s south side early Saturday, May 13th.

The fire department was dispatched to the fire near 25th and Mitchell shortly after 4:00 a.m.

Officials say the fire started in one garage and then spread to an adjacent one. Several other garages and two homes nearby also suffered damage as a result of the high heat from the fire. In all, six garages and two homes were damaged as a result of this incident.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.