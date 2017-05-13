Pabst Brewery kicks off summer music season in NEW space

MILWAUKEE — Local artists helped kick off summer during the Pabst Music Festival Saturday, May 13th.

The Pabst Brewery held a grand opening street festival to introduce the new brewery and the next generation of its craft beers.

The free festival happened along Juneau Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets, where the original Pabst complex stood.

The event included performances by “IshDARR” and “New Age Narcissism.”

“I started on this project back in February of 2016, so to go from an empty shell of a building to having everything built out, the restaurant ready and brewery going in, it’s just been a super exciting process,” said John Kimes, head of brewing operations.

People were also able to get their hands on a one-time-only collectors shirt — screen-printed on the spot.