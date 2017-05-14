“Groundbreaking effort:” Discussion focuses on treating police shootings like plane crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Experts from across the country, from all fields, came together this week just outside of Racine to discuss a new way to approach police-involved shootings.

Tucked away on the serene grounds of the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread was a cutting-edge conversation involving representatives from NASA, the NTSB and Harvard Medical School, taking place over three days with national leaders in law enforcement.

"This was a really groundbreaking effort," Keith Findley, UW associate law professor said. "This diverse group really came together and reached a broad agreement on the need for a new system."

The UW Law School organized the conference, with the placid setting a stark contrast to the topic at hand.

"It makes sense to find out what the root cause was leading up to it and the recommendations that follow after it," Darryl DeSousa, deputy commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department.

DeSousa knows what's at stake. Massive protests and even rioting followed the in-custody death of Freddie Gray.

"We have to find a way to heal," DeSousa said.

Investigations into Gray's death and other deadly officer-involved incidents often focus on two questions: Did officers break the law? Did they violate departmental policy?

At the conference near Racine, the experts who analyze plane crashes, train derailments and medical procedures gone wrong said they have models that can apply to police incidents.

"Our benefit to the process is that we are independent and we can look at all aspects of the investigation with a very neutral perspective," Bryson said.

"I was really impressed with the NTSB, with their whole philosophy on how they do their investigations in flight accidents, airline accidents," DeSousa said.

It is a model that goes beyond independence and beyond blame.

"What happened? What precipitated it? What are all the factors that contributed to it?" Findley said.

And if a similar incident can be avoided in the future.

The experts in other fields said police investigators can ask these questions while working the traditional aspects of a case.

"It really makes a whole lot of sense," DeSousa said.

It was the start of an effort to bring some of this tranquility to a dangerous profession.

"To figure out how to reduce the incidents -- to make policing safer for officers and citizens alike," Findley said.

Findley said the next step will be putting together a summary of everything that was discussed in this conference then using it to build a list of proposals they can bring before the Wisconsin Legislature.