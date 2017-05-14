× “Pancakes with Mom:” All-you-can-eat breakfast benefits Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers

WAUWATOSA — Hungry mothers and their families stopped by Wauwatosa’s Hart Park on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14th for the Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers‘ 15th annual “Pancakes with Mom” all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.

At the event, all meals included pancakes, of course, along with Bunzel’s sausage, Starbucks coffee, milk, juice and all the breakfast fixings.

There were flowers for mom, games for the kids and awesome raffle items.

Admission prices were as follows during the breakfast which took place from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.:

Adults: $7

Children ages 3-8: $3

Children ages 2 and under: Free

Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers officials said more than 600 people attended this event in 2016.

Proceeds will benefit Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers.

FOX6’s Evan Peterson was at Hart Park Sunday morning ahead of and during the pancake breakfast:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video