Lomira officials: Emergency sirens malfunction, sound as storms push through

LOMIRA — Officials in Lomira said the emergency sirens are going off on this Monday, May 15th — and this is a malfunction of the sirens.

The telephone company is trying to fix the issue, officials said.

Officials said this malfunction is not the result of faulty equipment, but a glitch in the telephone communication system.

This is happening at an unfortunate time — with storms moving through Monday evening.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say a few rounds of thunderstorms are possible Monday night, and some could be strong. Temperatures are expected in the 60s Monday night.

Morning T-storms are possible north of Milwaukee Tuesday, otherwise it’ll be windy and warm with highs in the middle 80s.

