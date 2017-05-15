Medical examiner: 52-year-old HOC inmate died as result of “acute carfentanil intoxication”

FRANKLIN — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday, May 15th the April death of a House of Correction inmate has been ruled “acute carfentanil intoxication.”

The 52-year-old inmate, identified as Larance McMorris, died Sunday, April 30th at the hospital. His death has been ruled an “accident,” and the medical examiner said he’s the fourth confirmed death in Milwaukee County from carfentanil.

4/30/17 death of HOC inmate ruled Acute Carfentanil Intoxication. Investigation in progress by Franklin PD – no further info to be released. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 15, 2017

Carfentanil is a potent compound found in large animal tranquilizers. Known as an elephant tranquilizer, a synthetic opioid, it is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Officials fear it’s being mixed with heroin and other drugs.

After McMorris’ death, FOX6 News spoke with his widow, who said he had indicated he was feeling ill before his death.

“I need answers. I need to find out what happened,” Bonnie Lewis, McMorris’ widow said.

Lewis said she married McMorris in July of 2016. When they spoke on the phone on Friday, March 28th, she said her husband indicated he was feeling a bit ill.

“He felt like he was getting ready to get a cold. Saturday, I spoke with him like two to three times and I guess the cold had blossomed, if you will,” Lewis said.

Lewis said her husband made it seem like it was an ordinary cold, and she felt there was no need to worry.

“He told me he was gonna give me a call on Sunday. Well, instead of him calling me, I get a phone call from the House of Correction telling me that my husband was deceased,” Lewis said.

According to an email to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, obtained by FOX6 News, the HOC superintendent said McMorris was found unconscious on Sunday night. They rushed him to the hospital, but he did not make it.

Franklin police are now handling the investigation into McMorris’ death.

In a statement Monday a spokeswoman for Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s office said:

“The opioid epidemic is tragically impacting our entire community. Clearly much more needs to be done to eradicate these dangerous, deadly substances. The answers we received today raise questions about how contraband got into a secure facility. The county executive remains committed to as full an understanding as possible of how this happened, what lead to this death, and what must be done to prevent anything like this from happening again. County staff will continue to cooperate fully and transparently with independent investigators throughout this process. We will share more information as it becomes available.”

“If they’re in your custody, they are now your responsibility, just like children — so give these children what they need,” Aldred Watson, McMorris’ son said.

Court records show McMorris was convicted of seven felonies between 1982 and 2011. Most of the case details are not accessible online.

The family said McMorris had six months left of extended supervision, and opted to serve that time behind bars because he didn’t want to deal with probation rules. They said he was due for release in June.

“It doesn’t make any sense. They could be here today and they could be gone tomorrow,” Lewis said.

The county executive’s office oversees the HOC, while the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office oversees the Milwaukee County Jail.

This case is the first since the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors passed a new policy, calling for an outside agency to investigate in-custody deaths.

In an email to Milwaukee County supervisors after this happened, HOC Superintendent Michael Hafemann said the following:

“Early yesterday evening, staff were alerted that an inmate housed in an HOC general population dormitory was unconscious, unresponsive, but he had a faint pulse. EMS procedures were initiated and on duty HOC medical staff immediately responded to the dormitory to provide care. The inmate subsequently stopped breathing and ceased to have a pulse. HOC and Franklin Fire Department EMS personnel were able to revive the inmate and he was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the inmate passed away at the hospital emergency room.”

“Obviously we’re saddened by any time we lose someone in custody. It’s disturbing,” said Milwaukee County Supervisor Peggy West.

West is one of the co-sponsors of the ordinance adopted by the County Board in December, on the heels of several in-custody deaths in the Milwaukee County Jail. It requires an outside agency to investigate what happened.

In this case, Franklin police are leading this investigation.

“If there is some type of foul play we are notified. I think that’s really important for the public trust,” said West.

The county’s ordinance only affects the House of Correction — not the county jail, which is under different policies.

