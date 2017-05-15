Police: Next-of-kin notification not yet made after officer-involved shooting in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Oak Creek police said Monday, May 15th the man killed in an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from an armed robbery and subsequent traffic stop has been identified, but next-of-kin have not been notified, so his name is not being released at this point. Police said it will be released “as soon as we can make the proper notifications.”

The Oak Creek Police Department is the lead agency in this investigation. They were called out when this incident happened on Saturday, May 13th as part of the “Milwaukee County Investigative Team” that looks into these officer-involved shootings.

Oak Creek police said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

This all began shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, when West Allis police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business near 72nd and Greenfield. The initial investigation indicated the suspect in the armed robbery fled in a white vehicle.

At approximately, 1:15 a.m., a West Allis police officer located and performed a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle in the area of S. 62nd and W. Burnham. During this traffic stop, a passenger exited the vehicle and shot at the officer. The passenger fled on foot from the traffic stop and the suspect vehicle drove off. The officer was not injured and did not discharge his firearm during the traffic stop.

“It was like watching live PD from my bedroom window,” said Judith Halverson, a neighbor.

Officials said a perimeter was established in the area, mutual aid was requested and a search for the suspect was conducted.

“There was maybe 20 or 30 police cars. I was wondering what was going on,” said Fred Dambeck, neighbor. “I’d seen a big armored personnel carrier going by here and I was thinking, ‘what?'”

West Allis and New Berlin police later encountered the suspect during this search, hiding in a dumpster.

During an encounter with the suspect, officials said officers from both the West Allis and New Berlin Police Departments discharged their firearms.

A man was located in the dumpster and declared deceased at the scene.

No police officers were injured as a result of these incidents.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

West Allis police on Monday said they are the investigating agency for the armed robbery and the vehicle which was driven off from the traffic stop. No arrests have been made.

