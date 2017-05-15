LIVE VIDEO: Natl Security Adviser talks about report that Pres. Trump revealed classified info about Islamic State to Russia

Report: Pres. Trump shared secret info about Islamic State with Russians

Posted 5:20 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:21PM, May 15, 2017

President Donald Trump sought to lend his own legal argument for his executive order banning travel from certain Muslim-majority countries on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2017 discounting a legal challenge to the order as anti-security.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.

The newspaper cites current and former U.S. officials who say Pres. Trump jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on IS in his conversations with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. They say Pres. Trump offered details about an IS terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The newspaper says the information was very sensitive and had been provided by a U.S. partner.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster says no intelligence sources or methods were discussed and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.

The CIA is declining to comment.