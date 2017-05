× Vehicle severely damaged, fire ignited in engine after collision with deer in Grafton

GRAFTON — A vehicle was severely damaged, to the point a fire was started after a collision with a deer on Sunday morning, May 14th.

Officials with the Village of Grafton Fire Department said it happened on I-43 early Sunday.

The damage was so severe, they said, an engine compartment fire started after the collision.

Thankfully though, there were no injuries to any humans.