× Milwaukee police: Shooting victim dies at hospital; no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Tuesday, May 16th said the victim in the May 14th shooting near 24th and Garfield died from his injuries at a local hospital on May 15th.

Milwaukee police: Shooting victim dies at hospital; no arrests made

The victim is identified as 26-year-old Germaine Robinson.

MPD continues to search for suspect(s) and seek a motive.