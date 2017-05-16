“Pending application approval:” Potawatomi to expand hotel with second tower

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced Tuesday, May 16th its intentions to expand the hotel at its Milwaukee property with the construction of a second tower.

According to a press release, construction will begin later this year pending application approval by the City of Milwaukee. The project represents another $80 million investment in the community.

The second tower will house 119 rooms and suites, bringing the hotel’s total number to 500. The 180,000-square-foot addition will also feature a spa and additional meeting space. It is expected to open in the spring of 2019.

“The Forest County Potawatomi have committed to investing in Milwaukee. This next addition is one more example of that commitment,” said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Chief Operating Officer Rodney Ferguson. “Aside from accommodating our guests, the project will create hundreds of jobs on the construction site and dozens of permanent positions within the hotel.”

It is anticipated that 50 permanent hotel jobs will be created as part of the project. The property currently employs nearly 2,700, making it one of the top-25 employers in the Milwaukee area.

“By adding nearly 60 suites to the property with this expansion, we’re prioritizing our casino guests and their experience when visiting,” said Ferguson. “The rooms, along with the spa, will bolster the property’s reputation as an attractive destination for visitors in the region and beyond.”