Speaker Ryan: "It is appropriate for House Oversight Committee to request (Comey) memo"

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Speaker Paul Ryan is supporting a powerful fellow Republican lawmaker’s request for former FBI Director James Comey’s memo regarding President Donald Trump’s efforts to have a federal investigation shut down.

“We need to have all the facts, and it is appropriate for the House Oversight Committee to request this memo,” said AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan.

Several national news outlets have reported on the memo, which allegedly shows President Donald Trump asking Comey to quash an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey wrote the memo after his meeting with the president, according to reports.

The oversight committee “is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists,” Chaffetz tweeted Tuesday. “I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready.”

Emails seeking comment from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Jim Sensenbrenner and Glenn Grothman have not been returned.