Students from 45 area schools come together to compete in Salsa, Tango, and Swing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend, students from all over the Milwaukee area will put on their dancing shoes at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Danceworks spring competition, Mad Hot Ballroom, is Saturday. Carl got an early look at some of the talented performers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom and Tap (website)

Students from 45 participating schools will perform in front of an audience of thousands of friends, family and community members, sharing the new dance steps they learned over the course of the Mad Hot program. The experience for the young people to perform on the floor of the BMO Harris Bradley Center is immeasurable!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What: Students from 45 Milwaukee area schools come together to compete in Salsa, Tango, and Swing!

When: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 1:30pm | Finals & Awards 4pm

Where: BMO Harris Bradley Center | 1001 N. 4th St. Milwaukee