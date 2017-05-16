Threat closes down Aurora Surgery Center near 31st and Rawson in Franklin
FRANKLIN — A medical center in Franklin was shut down Tuesday, May 16th due to a threat.
Franklin police said a woman called the facility, threatening harm. Police are investigating, but said they do have a known suspect in mind.
The Aurora Surgery Center location at 31st and Rawson typically handles day surgeries and follow-up care.
Employees and patients were sent home as a precaution.
It is expected to reopen Wednesday.
