Tornado hits trailer park near Chetek in western Wisconsin

CHETEK — The National Weather Service is reporting a tornado touchdown near Chetek in Barron County of western Wisconsin.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells WQOW-TV in Eau Claire that several people were injured in an area between Cameron and Chetek.

KARE-TV and KSTP-TV in the Twin Cities report the tornado hit the Prairie Lakes Estates trailer park north of Chetek.

Sheriff’s dispatchers say they’re too busy to provide details.

Our teams are rushing toward #chetek after a #tornado ripped through the area. Hug your loved ones in their honor. — Red Cross WI (@RedCrossWIS) May 16, 2017

Chetek Mayor Jeff Martin tells KSTP that numerous emergency vehicles have gone to the trailer park. He says he had no immediate confirmation of any injuries. He estimates the park had around 50 homes.

Martin also says several turkey barns in the area were hit hard.