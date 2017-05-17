× Audit: WEDC failing to track job creation, retention

MADISON — A new audit shows Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency is failing to adequately track the jobs its awards create and retain.

The report from the Legislative Audit Bureau released Wednesday found the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation didn’t contractually require grant and loan recipients to submit information detailed enough to allow it to determine how many jobs were created or retained.

WEDC also didn’t comply with state statutes that require it to collect sufficiently detailed information from tax credit recipients about existing employees. That information would help determine how many jobs the recipients create or retain in the future.

WEDC has faced frequent scrutiny over its operations since Walker and Republican lawmakers created the agency in July 2011.