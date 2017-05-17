× Gov. Scott Walker will appoint replacement to David Clarke as sheriff

MADISON — The job of replacing David Clarke as sheriff in Milwaukee County will fall to Gov. Scott Walker.

Clarke announced Wednesday, May 17th that he intends to resign in June to take a job with the Department of Homeland Security as a liaison to state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says once Clarke submits his resignation letter the process of appointing a successor can begin.

Whoever Walker picks will serve the remainder of Clarke’s term, which runs through the end of 2018. There is an election in 2018 for the full four-year sheriff’s term.

Former Milwaukee police captain Earnell Lucas is running and says he will ask Walker to appoint him. He issued this statement to FOX6 News:

“I have a deep and abiding commitment to this community, and the right experience in law enforcement and public safety to be the next Milwaukee County Sheriff. Strong leadership is needed as the office looks to the future. I intend to submit my name to Governor Walker for appointment to fill the unexpired term. It would be an honor to be selected and I believe that I am the right person to fill this critical role. Regardless, I will continue to be a candidate for a full term as Sheriff in 2018, and I look forward to earning the trust of Milwaukee County voters.”

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge John Siefert also says he plans to run in 2018. Both are Democrats.