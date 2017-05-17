× Salvation Army on the ground after tornado near Chetek: Here’s how you can help

CHETEK — The Salvation Army is on the ground in Chetek, Wisconsin, with multiple volunteers and one canteen (mobile feeding unit), according to a news release from Salvation Army officials Wednesday, May 17th.

Those who have responded are coordinating with local and state emergency management to serve first responders and those affected by the tornado. One person was killed and 25 were hurt when the tornado hit near Chetek Tuesday.

Salvation Army officials said volunteers are prepared to serve those affected in a variety of ways, including assistance with meals and drinks, along with rent, personal and family needs.

The Salvation Army served breakfast to 45 individuals on Wednesday morning. They would then spend the day preparing to serve those affected as they returned to their homes for the first time.

You can help those impacted by the tornado in the following ways:

Monetary donations are the most critical need as supplies and personnel move into the area.

Online: Text CHETEK to 41444 to receive a donation link for easy mobile giving.

By Phone: Call 1-800-264-6412

By Mail: To donate via mail, please make checks payable to “The Salvation Army” and clearly marked “Chetek Tornado”.

The Salvation Army

P.O. Box 8

Rice Lake, WI 54868

Your donations make a real difference.

A $10 donation feeds a disaster survivor for one day.

A $30 donation provides one food box, containing staple foods for a family of four, or one household cleanup kit, containing brooms, mops, buckets and other cleaning supplies.

A $100 donation can serve snacks and drinks for 125 survivors and emergency personnel at the scene of a disaster.

A $250 donation can provide one hot meal to 100 people or keep a hydration station operational for 24 hours.

A $500 donation keeps a Salvation Army canteen (mobile feeding unit) fully operational for one day.

Donations of Household Good and Clothing:

Due to the emergency situation, The Salvation Army cannot guarantee that any individual donations of household goods or clothing (gifts-in-kind) will be sent to the disaster area. In times of disaster, Salvation Army stores fill these needs from existing, pre-sorted stock.

Salvation Army officials ask that you please continue to donate gently-used household goods to your local Salvation Army store. You will help your community and help the Salvation Army prepare for future disaster relief needs.

To find your nearest drop-off location, CLICK HERE.