Sheriff Clarke tells WISN radio’s Vicki McKenna he’s taking a position within DHS

MILWAUKEE — News/Talk 1130 WISN radio host Vicki McKenna said Wednesday, May 17th Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke confirmed in an exclusive interview on her radio show that he’ll be heading to Washington, D.C. for a position within the Department of Homeland Security, in the Office of Partnership and Engagement.

“I will be leaving the position of sheriff to accept an appointment as assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. I’m both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position by Secretary Kelly — working for the Trump administration. It will be in, specifically, the Office of Partnership and Engagement, with several branches within there,” Clarke told McKenna. “I’ll be a liaison with state and local governments and with the private sector and one that’s really near and dear to me — liaison with the state, local and tribal law enforcement.”

Clarke told McKenna he’ll be leaving for D.C. in June.

“It’s to act as a liaison, a point person. You know, the Department of Homeland Security is a huge agency, and Secretary Kelly can’t do this thing all by himself. That’s why he needs lieutenants, assistant secretaries and deputy secretaries to get this thing done. Those things that concern those entities that I talked about, I will be working with them and then taking those concerns to the secretary to keep him informed of what the needs, what the complaints, what the short-comes are in the Department of Homeland Security so we can better serve these entities outside the federal government. We have to make sure there are no gaps — and the people on the outside, the private sector, local law enforcement, other government officials, feel a part of this thing. One of the things Secretary Kelly indicated to me is that because I’ve been at the local level, I hear this stuff every day. I know what the short-comings are. I know where the gaps are — not all of them. It’s going to be a steep learning curve for me, serving in the Department of Homeland Security, and I look forward to joining that team. One of the things I hear from those entities is, they feel like they’re being ignored,” Clarke said, as he expanded on his new position.

Confirmed in an exclusive interview on my show, @SheriffClarke will leave his position as Milwaukee County Sheriff for a position at DHS. — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) May 17, 2017

.@SheriffClarke will be leaving his post in Milwaukee and heading to DHS in DC next month. On the @VickiMcKenna show now. — News/Talk 1130 WISN (@newstalk1130) May 17, 2017

.@SheriffClarke says he hasn't formally notified @GovWalker of his resignation. Says he told Walker this was a possibility months ago. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 17, 2017

NEW: @GovWalker's office says it has not gotten a resignation letter from @SheriffClarke, replacement process won't start until that happens pic.twitter.com/XjpFzjvHBz — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 17, 2017

.@SheriffClarke says he wants whoever @GovWalker appoints to maintain his policies/directives through the final 18 months of Clarke's term. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 17, 2017

“I did advise (Governor Walker) earlier, several months ago, that there was a good possibility that it might happen, and haven’t said anything since. That’s one of the things that I have to do. I’ve got a lot of things I’ve got to take care of over the next several weeks, the next month, to exit the office of sheriff. You don’t just write a letter and say goodbye. I have to notify the governor, and I have to prepare this office to operate under an interim, obviously, until the governor decides who’s going to fill out the rest of this term, and then I have to retire from law enforcement, and I’ll miss that. I will have that conversation with him. I have some people in mind, but ultimately the decision will be his, but at the same time, it is the remainder of my term. I don’t own the office, but I own this next 18 months that I was supposed to be there, and the reason I say I own it, not the office of the sheriff, but I own these 18 months of my term because I went out and got the people to vote for me, I convinced people to vote for me, I’m the one that raised this money to get elected, so I would like to think my input would have some validity and would be taken into serious account. The great thing about working with now Governor Walker is, when he was county executive, we had a great relationship, not like the relationship I have now with this current county executive, who wants to run the office of the sheriff and has no experience in doing that. Governor Walker never did that. Governor Walker always deferred to my judgement, my decision on law enforcement issues,” Clarke said.

.@voces_milwaukee planning press conference at 11AM Thursday to discuss @SheriffClarke's new position. @fox6now — Bret Lemoine (@BretLemoine) May 17, 2017

.@SheriffClarke's DHS position — assistant secretary overseeing state/local/private sector partnerships — doesn't require Senate approval. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 17, 2017

Clarke has served as Milwaukee County sheriff since 2002.

“I won’t name a successor who I want to see get elected, to carry out what I’ve started, and what I’ve been working on over the last 15 years to see it to its conclusion, and then whoever takes this office over, even it’s it that successor, then they can chart whatever course they want. That’s what I did. They don’t have to maintain my policies and directives, but I’d like to see that done during the remainder of my term because that’s what I had planned on doing. Before deciding whether to run for a fifth term, I wanted to see these policies and directives through to the conclusion of this term,” Clarke said.

