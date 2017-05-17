“There’s no crying in baseball:” Eric Sogard’s daughter cries after Brewers fall to Padres

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers infielder Eric Sogard’s daughter cried after Monday night’s loss against the San Diego Padres. Sogard’s wife Kaycee captured the emotional moment on video.

“That’s just baseball,” Kaycee says in the video. “There’s no crying in baseball.”

Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer with no outs in the 10th inning to lift the Padres to a 6-5 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

San Diego had leads of 3-0 and 4-2 on Monday night before letting the Brewers back in it.The Brewers took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th on Eric Sogard’s homer with one out against Jose Torres (2-2).

Sogard, a former Padres farmhand, hit a high, arcing shot to right, his second. He was called up from Triple-A on Friday and made his first big league appearance since Oct. 2, 2015. He missed all of last season after having knee surgery.

Renfroe, who has been showing better discipline at the plate, won it in the bottom of the frame on a 3-2 pitch.

The Brewers tied it at 4 in the eighth. Hernan Perez’s leadoff fly ball to shallow right off Brad Hand went for a triple when second baseman Cory Spangenberg and right fielder Renfroe both went for it and missed. Perez scored the tying run on Domingo Santana’s RBI single to right with one out. Santana was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. Santana had three hits and drove in three runs.

Perdomo’s two-out triple to center in the second gave the Padres a 3-0 lead. It brought in Renfroe, who hit a two-run double with one out.

Perdomo doubled leading off the fifth and scored on Spangenberg’s single to make it 4-2.

The Brewers scored twice in the fourth. Perdomo hit Sogard with a pitch leading off and then allowed three straight singles, including Santana’s two-run base knock to center.