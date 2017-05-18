Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt

NEW YORK — A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.

The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday, May 18th lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism.

Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

This story is developing — and will be updated.

NYPD: Car "lost control" on 7th in Times Square between 42nd/43rd. People injured. Investigation underway. Driver in custody. . — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Times Square just went nuts. People screaming and running, the place is swarming with emergency vehicles and cops. People injured. WTF pic.twitter.com/oqQFcr75Uh — Josh Silverman (@Bad_Episode) May 18, 2017

Crazy car crash in the middle of Times Square. We are being told to shelter in place pic.twitter.com/jvEhISIhcn — Christopher Rudolph (@chrisreindeer) May 18, 2017

Man run over by car at 42nd/7th. Others injured by vehicle on sidewalk. #attack #timessquare pic.twitter.com/onvLUEKSKY — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) May 18, 2017

45th and bway: car smashed into pole. Street vendor hurt. Cops ran back w someone and stuffed him in a cruiser. Didn't take pics on purpose — Carl Bishop (@thecarlbishop) May 18, 2017

UPDATE BREAKING: 1 person has died, and at least 30 injured after car strikes pedestrians in Manhattan at Times Square. — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) May 18, 2017

I am en route to the incident at Times Square. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 18, 2017