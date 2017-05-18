× Ferch’s Beachside Grille in Grant Park set to open for the summer season

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Ferch’s Beachside Grille, located in the renovated Grant Park beach house, has announced they’ll be open Friday, May 19th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a preview to the summer season. The restaurant will be open weekends through Memorial Day, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m — and then will go to a daily schedule.

According to a news release from Milwaukee County Parks, new for the second season are free, acoustic music performances and movies. Local musicians are scheduled most Fridays, May 26th – September 1st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Movies, sponsored by Guardian Credit Union, will be shown on three Wednesdays: June 14th, Sing; July 12th, Moana; and Aug. 23rd, Zootopia.

In addition to the free music and movies, a variety of amenities and activities will surround Ferch’s Beachside Grille. Beach chairs and beach umbrellas will be available for rent. For a little more action in the sand, Cities & Sports Social Club sand-volleyball leagues will be back. Coming soon will be the schedule for beachside bingo.

The menu at Ferch’s Beachside Grille includes hamburgers, fries, and malts, as well as frozen custard and fountain treats. A selection of craft beers and wine will also be available for purchase.

To convert the beach house to a concessions area, in 2016 the Ferchoffs invested more than $120,000. Renovation included installation of a full commercial kitchen, air conditioning, electrical upgrades, and windows for order pickups. Landscaping, painting, and refinishing work were also completed.

Grant Park is located at 100 E. Hawthorne Avenue in South Milwaukee.

