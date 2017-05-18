× Southwest launches new nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Nashville, Cleveland

MILWAUKEE — The largest carrier at Milwaukee County’s General Mitchell International Airport, Southwest Airlines, will launch new nonstop routes from MKE to Nashville International Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport later this year.

The new flights will be served twice daily beginning November 4th, and are available for purchase now only at Southwest.com. Southwest will fly to each of the new markets on full- size Boeing 737 jets.

“Southwest already has robust service from Milwaukee to both coasts and many points in between, but we’re glad they are diversifying their MKE portfolio with new short-haul flights to help travelers visit places like the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland,” County Executive Abele said. “With the addition of these new markets, Southwest currently offers a remarkable 23 nonstop destinations from Milwaukee.”

According to a press release, the flights are timed so that business travelers can visit Nashville or Cleveland, conduct a business meeting, and then fly back to Milwaukee on the same day.

The new flights – coupled with Southwest’s low fares, free checked bags, and no change fees – will help MKE continue to draw passengers from throughout Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

With the new routes, Mitchell Airport now offers nonstop flights to 40 destinations coast- to-coast – many on full-size mainline aircraft – and 160 international destinations are available from Milwaukee with just one connection.

MKE is served by Air Canada, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, OneJet, Southwest, United, and Volaris.

The complete list of nonstop cities can be found at www.mitchellairport.com.