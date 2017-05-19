× 1 dead, 2 injured after van slams into school bus in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — One person is dead and two others were injured in a crash in Kenosha County Friday morning, May 19th. The crash involved a school bus and a van.

It happened on Highway C between Highway 83 and 258th Avenue.

Preliminary investigation determined the westbound bus, which was transporting students to Westosha Central High School, was stopped at that location. The van, which was also westbound, struck the rear of the bus.

Two students were transported from the scene to the hospital for minor injuries. The remaining students were transported to the Trevor Fire Department to be released to school officials and parents.

The operator of the van involved died.

Highway C is closed between Highway 83 and 258th Avenue both east and westbound and will remain closed as the investigation continues.