Police: Shots fired by ATF agent during traffic stop near 5th and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News shots were fired by an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) near North 5th Street and West North Avenue Friday afternoon, May 19th.

According to police, agents with ATF were conducting a traffic stop near that location and a confrontation occurred during which shots were fired by an ATF agent.

There were no injuries.

Officials say a man and woman are currently in custody.

