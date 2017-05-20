“Get them ready for school:” Packers’ Devonte Adams encourages Milwaukee’s youth to read

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Green Bay Packers star athlete Davante Adams traded in his cleats for sneakers on Saturday, May 20th.

Each stride was a step toward success for Milwaukee's youth.

"One of the main goals is to raise community awareness about the work of Next Door," said Max Seigle, Next Door.

More than 900 people came out to support Next Door's 28th annual Walk for Children -- including Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

"For me to come out here and just share what I've been through and kind of relate to these kids, I feel like that's what really touches them," said Adams.

Saturday morning, Adams stressed the importance of early education, which Seigle with Next Door, is key.

"The first five years of a child's life is important when it comes to brain development we are there to surround that child with a nurturing and engaging experience that we hopes get them ready for school on day one," said Seigle.

The organization does that through a number of early childhood education programs like Head Start, a K4 and K5 charter school -- and even a year-round program called Educare.

"What we do at Next Door is set the foundation," said Seigle.

To help encourage literacy, the "Books for Kids" mobile library was also on hand.

"Every child that walked through the mobile library gets a free book to take home," Seigle said.

For many kids, the Next Door program is the first chapter of literacy in life, but what's even more important is what happens when they leave.

"We are really hoping they are able to take that book home, they are able to read with their family," said Seigle.

For more information on Next Door Milwaukee and the programs they offer,