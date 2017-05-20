Milwaukee police: 2 hurt in rollover crash near 60th and Capitol

Rollover wreck at 60th & Capitol, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured early Saturday, May 20th after a rollover crash on Milwaukee’s north side.

Officials say the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. near 60th and Capitol.

There was only one vehicle involved — and the two persons inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle will be cited for reckless driving.

