Milwaukee police: 2 hurt in rollover crash near 60th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured early Saturday, May 20th after a rollover crash on Milwaukee’s north side.

Officials say the wreck happened around 1:45 a.m. near 60th and Capitol.

There was only one vehicle involved — and the two persons inside that vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle will be cited for reckless driving.

