MILWAUKEE — A law enforcement officer was injured at the scene of a crash Sunday night, May 21st on I-43 near Locust.

It happened around 9:00 p.m., according to the DOT.

The crash closed the two left lanes of I-43 at Locust. The scene was cleared by about 9:40 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department tell FOX6 News one person was transported to the hospital from the scene.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.