Drunk man travels 14 miles, passed out on trunk of car: “Sure enough, there he was!”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A drunk man passed out on top of the trunk of a parked vehicle, and the vehicle’s owner then drove way — with no idea there was someone sleeping on his trunk! It happened in Memphis on Thursday, May 18th.

Pictures show a drunk man passed out on the trunk of a stranger’s vehicle on the side of the interstate, and the story that led up to the photos is even more bizarre.

“There is no way to describe it. It’s unbelievable,” Carl Webb said.

Webb and his wife were leaving a barbecue festival on Thursday night in downtown Memphis. They had backed their vehicle into a parking space at Carolina and Riverside.

“We came down the aisle, walked right to the car, opened it up on both sides. Hazel and I got into the car,” Webb said.

It was dark out, and Webb’s sunshade was stuck up, so he couldn’t see what was on his trunk. Webb’s route out of the parking lot included a very curvy on-ramp to I-55. He drove down the busy interstate at about 65 miles-per-hour, until he took the 240 exit on Lamar.

That’s when he saw police lights, and pulled over.

“The officer came up and he said, ‘Mr. — are you aware there’s a body on your trunk?’ And that did not register. He goes, ‘Mr. I’m not messing with you. There’s a body on your trunk.’ So I got out. We walked around and sure enough, there he was — still hanging on! Still unconscious, just lying there,” Webb said.

Webb had driven 14 miles with the uninvited and unaware passenger sleeping on his 14-inch-wide trunk.

“I have no explanation, other than that little lip right there saved his life,” Webb said.

The officer had to wake the guy up!

Webb said the man was so drunk, he started to stumble into traffic, and the officer had to grab him. Webb said he’s just thankful for the officer’s good police work.

“Good job, man. Good job. It was just outstanding,” Webb said.

Webb also had a message for the strange stowaway.

“I hope he takes a good look at where he put himself and the hazard that he had opened up to himself,” Webb said.

Police detained the unwitting passenger, but there’s no word whether he’ll face any charges.