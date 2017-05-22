× AG Brad Schimel: Court should stay order for new legislative maps

MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel wants the U.S. Supreme Court to stay an order to redraw Wisconsin’s legislative district boundaries.

A group of voters filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 arguing the Republican-drawn boundaries unconstitutionally discriminate against Democrats. A three-judge panel agreed and ordered lawmakers to redraw the boundaries by November.

Schimel has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices haven’t decided yet whether to take the case.

Schimel filed a brief Monday, May 22nd asking the justices to immediately stay the order to redraw the boundaries, saying it’s likely the court will preserve the current districts and redrawing them would waste resources.

He also argues that even if the court upholds the panel’s ruling its decision will contain guidance on how to redraw the maps.