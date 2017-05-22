× Beer gardens, swimming, Kite Festival and more! Plenty to do in Milw. Co. Memorial Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, and with that in mind, Milwaukee County officials are reminding residents of the plethora of fun activities to take part in across the county.

Milwaukee County officials on Monday, May 22nd issued a news release highlighting summer activities you can take part in beginning Memorial Day Weekend — from beer gardens to swimming at the county’s family aquatic centers — and more!

Below are details on a few of the fun activities available as the warm weather sticks around, and summer finally arrives:

Cool Waters & David F. Schulz Aquatic Centers

Opens Saturday, May 27th during the Memorial Day weekend

On Saturday, Cool Waters Family Aquatic Park in Greenfield Park (2028 S. 124 Street) and David F. Schulz Aquatic Center in Lincoln Park (1301 E. Hampton Avenue) will open for the holiday weekend.

Weekend and holiday hours for Cool Waters will be 10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.; Schulz, noon–6:00 p.m. Both parks feature giant waterslides, beach entry, and interactive water toys. These family water parks will open weekends-only through mid-June.

Throughout the holiday weekend, at either water park, patrons may purchase 2017 season passes at a discount. Individual passes will be available for $55; Family-of-Four passes, $140; and additional child add-on to the Family Pass, $25. Passes may be used at both locations.

For details, call the Aquatics Hotline at (414) 257-8098 or CLICK HERE.

Annual Family Kite Festival in Veterans Park

Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th

The 30th annual Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival, presented by Prairie Farms, will be held Saturday, from 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., in Veterans Park (1300 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive).

The Grand Launch of more than 600 kites will take place at noon, and performances by professional kite-flying teams will occur throughout the day, including Yves Laforest and the Canadian Dream Team with their giant kites. The festival, kite-flying lessons, kites to the first 100 kids participating in the Kaplin University Kids Mad Dash kite launch, and parking are free.

For details, call (414) 273-5483 or CLICK HERE.

FootGolf

Beginning Friday, May 26th and throughout the holiday weekend, FootGolf courses will be open for play at Lincoln (1000 W. Hampton Avenue); Doyne (5300 W. Wells Street); Noyes (8235 W. Good Hope Road) and Zablocki, (3717 W. Howard Avenue).

FootGolf, the cross between soccer and golf, uses a regulation size four or five soccer ball and 21-inch-diameter holes cut into the rough of a golf course. The objective of the game is to advance the ball from the tee box into the hole in the fewest number of kicks. People of all ages and abilities have enjoyed the game since its introduction about five years ago.

Players may bring their own soccer balls or rent one at the course for $5. Each FootGolfer must have his or her own ball. Ball rentals at Lincoln will be available during all tee times. Rentals at the other FootGolf courses will be available from 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., but on Friday at Zablocki, all players will need to bring their own.

The green fee for FootGolf at Lincon (18 holes) is $15.

For reservations, call (414) 475-6222 or CLICK HERE. Play at Doyne, Noyes, and Zablocki (9 holes) is $5, and reservations are not needed.

The Domes: Final Days of “Spring Floral Show” & “Our Feathered Friends”

The Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Boulevard) will be open for the final days of the spring floral show, For the Birds, Friday, May 26th from 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., and the weekend and holiday, from 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. The show features a mix of seasonal plants interspersed with models or birds, both decorative and realistic.

On Saturday, the special event, Our Feathered Friends, will offer a variety of bird-related activities, with the highlight, birds-of-prey flight demonstrations. Schlitz Audubon Nature Center will show the skills of a Turkey Vulture and a Harris’s Hawk, at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Also available for an up-close and personal meeting will be a Bald Eagle, American Crow, Northern Saw-whet Owl, and a variety of exotic birds. From 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., a Wehr Nature Center naturalist will answer questions about birds of Wisconsin, and, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., a coordinator from Urban Ecology Center will discuss bird banding and show the equipment used.

For interactive learning, children attending may take on the character of a bird and receive their own “band,” complete with statistics. In addition, visitors may go on birding tours of the Tropical and Desert domes at 10:00 a.m., noon, 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. Throughout the day, visitors may sample bird-friendly (shade-grown and organic) coffee. Bakery and tamales by Lopez Bakery and Restaurant will be available for purchase. The event is included in regular admission.

Admission is $7 for adults age 18 and up; $5 for Milwaukee County seniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID, and youth age 6–17; and free for children age five and under. Because Monday is a federal holiday, the free day for Milwaukee County residents is suspended.

For more information, call the Mitchell Park Domes at (414) 257-5600.

Friday Fish Fries at Golf Clubhouses

The popular Friday Fish Fry in the Parks will return to Grant and Whitnall Golf Clubhouses, Friday, May 26th. Included in the traditional fish fry is baked or fried cod with French fries or roasted potatoes, coleslaw, rye bread, and a cookie. The fish fry will be served from 4:00–8:00 p.m. at Grant, (100 E. Hawthorne Avenue) and at Whitnall, (6751 S. 92 Street). Reservations will be accepted only at Grant at (414) 762-4817. Fish fries continue every Friday through Labor Day Weekend.

For details, CLICK HERE.

Beer Gardens

On Friday, May 26th at 4:00 p.m., and the during weekend and holiday at 11:00 a.m., the Parks Traveling Beer Gardens, Whitnall Beer Garden, and South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden will be serving up Gemütlichkeit—good friends, good beer, and good times. Beers are served in souvenir glass pints and steins, which can be refilled at a discount. Last call is at 9:00 p.m. Items may be purchased with cash only.

For the holiday weekend, the Traveling Beer Garden will feature live music Friday and Saturday, from 5:00–8:00 p.m. (During the beer-garden season, live music is scheduled Wednesday–Saturday.) The first stops on the tour are at Greenfield Park, (2028 S. 124 Street) (through June 11), and Juneau Park, (900 N. Prospect Avenue) (through May 29).

For the full tour, CLICK HERE.

Due to its popularity as a stop on the Parks Traveling Beer Garden Tour, the Root River Parkway location has opened as the Whitnall Park Beer Garden (8831 N. Root River Parkway) for a season-long run. The newest beer garden offers two beer trucks—one with a rotating selection of 12 local and regional craft beers, and the other with 12 Sprecher beers, hard sodas, and root beer. In addition to Sprecher Brewing Co., breweries represented include Lakefront Brewery, New Glarus, Wisconsin Brewing Co., MKE Brewing Co., Brenner Brewing Co., Bell’s Brewery, Founders Brewing Co., and Leinenkugel’s. Food, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available. Live music will be featured throughout the beer-garden season, Fridays and Saturdays, from 5–8 p.m.

For more information on Whitnall Park Beer Garden, CLICK HERE.

For views of Lake Michigan and a beachside beer and gourmet burger or snacks, visitors can head to South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden, home of the Miller 1855 Bar. South Shore Park is located at 2900 S. Shore Drive. Live music will be featured throughout the beer-garden season, Wednesdays, from 5–8 p.m.

For details, CLICK HERE.

Cruisin Car Show at Kulwicki Park Saturday

On Saturday, May 27th from 8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m., the Greater Greenfield Lions Club will present the 18th annual Alan Kulwicki Cruisin Car Show at Kulwicki Park, (10777 W. Coldspring Road). Categories in the competition range from Model Ts of the 1920s to Mustangs of today.

For details, CLICK HERE.



Warbler Walk in Lake Park Saturday

On Saturday, May 27th from 8:30–10:00 a.m., birders, from beginner to advanced, are invited to a free walk in search of spring’s migratory warblers in Lake Park, (2975 N. Lake Park Road.) Recreational birders will lead the walk to the best birding spots in the park. Participants should meet near the Warming House.

For details, CLICK HERE.

Lawn Bowling Open House in Lake Park Sunday

Members of Lake Park Lawn Bowls Association will introduce the public to lawn bowling, Sunday, May 28th from 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Lake Park’s lawn bowling courts are located at 3131 E. Newberry Blvd. Members will give demonstrations on the hour, followed by organized games. Participants are asked to wear soft, flat-soled shoes. All other equipment will be provided. The game is not appropriate for children under age 12.

For details, CLICK HERE.

Memorial Day Golf Specials & U.S. Open Trophy Tour

The PGA-tested golf course at Brown Deer Park, (7625 N. Range Line Road), and Dretzka Park Golf Course, (12020 W. Bradley Road), are offering Monday-only specials. Golfers play 18 holes, with a golf car, and receive an $8 merchandise gift card for $39 and $29 respectively, regardless of the player’s residency. The offer is good for tee times after 11:00 a.m. at Brown Deer and for all tee times at Dretzka.

For reservations, call (414) 475-6222 or CLICK HERE.

Also on Monday, from 9:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m., the U.S. Open Trophy, which dates back to 1895, will be on display at Brown Deer for fans to admire and to learn about the championship’s history. Fans who take their photo with the trophy and share via social media using #LexusGolf will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the final round of this year’s U.S. Open Championship.

For other activities in the Milwaukee County Parks, call (414) 257-PARK (7275) or CLICK HERE.