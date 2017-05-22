Briggs and Stratton in Wauwatosa evacuated due to fire in duct work

WAUWATOSA — Briggs & Stratton, located near 124th and Burleigh was evacuated Monday morning, May 22nd due to a fire.

According to officials with the Wauwatosa Fire Department, fire was located in duct work above some heat treating equipment. This duct is a normal exhaust fan type setup to vent out the heat from inside the factory.

The fire was contained to the duct work and did not spread to rest of building.

We’re told smoke and flames were showing in the duct work.

The building was evacuated, due in part to the smokey conditions.

There were no injuries to the workers or firefighters.

The scene was cleared by about 12:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is undetermined and a damage cost estimate is undetermined.