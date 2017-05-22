× Milwaukee police: Woman shot, seriously wounded on city’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 21st and Locust on Monday, May 22nd.

A 28-year-old woman was inside a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. when a suspect outside of the vehicle fired shots.

The woman was hit by the gunfire and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).

