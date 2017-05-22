× North Carolina woman hurt after crashing semi filled with Coors beer in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — One person was injured in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer, which resulted in a possible small leak of diesel fuel on US Highway 151 at County Highway G in the Township of Beaver Dam.

It happened 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 22nd.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the semi was northbound on 151 and exited at the off-ramp to County Highway G, when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the top of the ramp. The semi then crossed County Highway G and left the roadway adjacent to the on-ramp to 151 northbound.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The operator of the semi, a 62-year-old woman from Durham, North Carolina, was transported to a hospital for a possible injury and/or medical condition. The box trailer was loaded with Coors beer, and there was no spillage of the load found.

A small amount of diesel fuel may have leaked from the fuel tanks and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was notified.

The crash remains under investigation, and a possible medical issue with the driver is being investigated as a possible cause.

The truck was owned by Berg Grain and Produce INC, Fargo, North Dakota.

The on-ramp to 151 northbound from County Highway G was closed for hours for the removal of the semi.